"The Flats" mosaic mural honors Garland's first free-standing Black community

You may notice a new mural if you're driving through downtown Garland outside the Granville Arts Center at the corner of North Fifth and Austin streets.

Public artist Reginald C. Adams and his team are hard at work creating it.

"We're here in Garland, Texas, honoring the history of The Flats, which was the first African American community in this area," Adams said.

The mural is three feet high and 36 feet long. It includes 15 scenes from The Flats, commemorating everything from community and faith to agriculture and business. Community members, including Bertha Lipscomb Wallace, also helped lay nearly 20,000 hand‑cut tiles.

Memories preserved in mosaic form

"I think it gives more of a visual to what we already carry on the inside. Many of us may have pictures, or most of all have memories," Lipscomb Wallace said. "We saw family members coming together, putting that mosaic together, and now being able to see it up on that wall means more. It will be there for generations to come."

Lipscomb Wallace's parents moved to The Flats from Plano in the 1940s. She wrote a book curated by Carver Alumni Programs and Services, Inc., about the history of the African American community in Garland.

A community once central to Garland

"My parents state Bertha and Kiera Lipscomb, and this little girl here is my oldest sister, Quincy. She also attended the Colored School, which was downtown in The Flats," Lipscomb Wallace said.

"The Flats were Garland's free-standing Black community here and existed from the early 19‑teens and into the early 1960s," Garland historian Emily Chavez said.

The community included businesses, homes, a church, and a school called the Colored School. The Flats dissolved in the 1960s.

Preserving a legacy where it began

"It's special to have the actual dedication and kind of legacy of this installment be in the actual area of The Flats because we have such little artifacts left of the actual Flats," Chavez said.

The mural will be officially dedicated during the city's Juneteenth celebration on June 20. It will include a QR code that, when scanned with the Artivive app, brings the artwork to life. The app is available now.

"I hope the mural serves as a reminder of the significance and the importance of that history and the role that the arts can play in bringing that history to life," Adams said.

A community once erased is now brought to the forefront for a new generation to learn about, thanks to six artists on a mission.