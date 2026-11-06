Traffic stalled on I-30 near Mesquite after multi-vehicle crash involving fire department blocker truck, authorities say

The westbound lanes of Interstate 30 are closed following two separate crashes, including one with a fire department's blocker truck just outside Mesquite, officials said Friday morning.

According to the Mesquite Fire Department, crews were assisting with a non-injury crash in the westbound lanes at Northwest Drive around 4 a.m., using a blocker fire truck to block lanes. That's when a vehicle slammed into that blocker truck.

Authorities told CBS News Texas that two people in that second vehicle were taken to a Dallas-area hospital in unknown condition. No other injuries were reported.

The fire department said the highway will be shut down as crews work to clear the scene. There's no ETA for when it will reopen, affecting morning rush-hour traffic.