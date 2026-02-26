Suspect arrested, two wanted after man kidnapped, stripped and abandoned in dumpster in Garland, police say

A man meeting a buyer for an online sale at a Garland park was kidnapped at gunpoint by three suspects Saturday afternoon, stripped, driven across the city, and left in a dumpster before the attackers took off in his car, police say.

Devonte Dashune Turner, 26, of Dallas, was arrested after investigators found him around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Great Trinity Forest Parkway and chased him on foot, police said. Turner is charged with aggravated kidnapping and is being held in the Garland Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Detectives are still working to identify and locate the two other suspects believed to be involved in the abduction and robbery.

Devonte Dashune Turner, 26 Garland Police Department

Police response and abduction details

Officers were called about 3:45 p.m. Saturday to a park in the 1200 block of North Glenbrook Drive after reports of an aggravated robbery, according to Garland police. The victim had gone there to meet someone interested in buying an item he had posted online when three people – two of them armed – confronted him.

Police say the suspects forced the man into his own vehicle at gunpoint and drove off. During the ordeal, the victim was ordered to remove most of his clothing, had his face covered, and was taken to a parking lot on West Kingsley Road.

Victim escapes and calls for help

Two of the suspects pushed him into a dumpster and then drove away in his vehicle with his belongings, police said. The victim later managed to call 911 and gave officers descriptions of the attackers.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.