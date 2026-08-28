Detectives track truck in hit-and-run of 12-year-old boy to Garland residence, police say

Investigators have tracked a white utility-style work truck to a Garland residence after police say it recently struck and injured a 12-year-old boy riding an electric scooter in a Garland crosswalk.

Now detectives are working to determine who was behind the wheel.

The hit-and-run occurred around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at North Garland Avenue and Apollo Road, according to the Garland Police Department.

Police have seized the truck believed to have been involved in the crash.

The boy has been released from the hospital and is now home, where he continues to recover from his injuries, Garland police spokesman Matt Pesta said in a news release.

Police described the vehicle as a white utility-style work truck with four doors and side storage compartments. The driver was described as a heavyset male with a short buzz cut.

The driver briefly stopped after the crash, then fled south on North Garland Avenue, police said.

Garland police previously asked anyone who witnessed the crash, saw the truck in the area, or had dashcam footage from around that time to call (972) 485-4840.

The department also asked the driver to come forward.

"We want to hear from you and give you the opportunity to provide your side of what happened," Pesta said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.