2 teens in jail after attempting to burglarize Garland gun store, police say

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Two teenagers are in jail in connection to an attempted Garland gun store burglary.

Garland police said a burglary attempt happened just after 3 a.m. on Sept. 26 at 5219 Broadway Blvd., the location of Lateral Limits gun shop.

Police said when officers arrived, a moving truck was driven into the front of the store.

Surveillance footage showed several individuals involved in the incident, police said. The individuals fled the scene in multiple passenger cars. 

Nothing was taken from Lateral Limits, police said.

During the investigation, a detective learned that one of the vehicles used in the burglary attempt was connected to an incident in Lewisville from earlier that morning, where two juveniles were arrested. A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were both then charged with burglary of a building.

The teens are currently held at the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center. Garland police said more charges could be filed and more suspects could be named.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.

