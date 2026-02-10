Garland family honors firefighters who cared for loved one

After years of emergency calls to their Garland home, the family of Robert Schmidt found a heartfelt way to thank the Station One firefighters who cared for him.

For three years, Garland firefighters from Station One kept returning to the same home.

From a stroke to a broken hip, and a battle with peripheral artery disease, homeowner Robert Schmidt faced one health challenge after another.

"And in the last year, physically, it was about every six to eight weeks that the fire department was there," said Paula Schmidt, Robert's widow. "I just felt like one day they were going to say, 'Don't call us again,' you know."

But Robert Schmidt's wife of more than 50 years and their daughter, Robin, say the firefighters always showed care and compassion.

"They never made us feel less than; they're always a helping hand," Paula Schmidt said. "They'd say, 'No matter how many times you call us, we're here for you.'"

Last month, Robert Schmidt passed away.

Even in their grief, the Schmidt family wanted to find a way to say thank you. Instead of flowers, they asked friends and family to drop off drinks and snacks for the firefighters at Station One.

"I wanted them to be taken care of because they have been taking great care of me and my dad," said Robin Schmidt.

"It's awesome. It's a first in 24 years," said Lyle Chambers, with the Garland Fire Department. "Really knowing and getting to talk to the family and seeing the impact that we made, it makes a difference for sure."

"When they come back after the fact and are like, 'Hey, we still think of you,'" said James Dugger, with the Garland Fire Department, "it's really rewarding."

The firefighters at Station One say they were so touched that they wanted to do something special for the Schmidt family. Late last month, they showed up at the Schmidt home.

"We drove by, and we flashed our lights and hit the siren a little bit," Chambers said.

"I just walked outside, and I lost it," said Robin Schmidt. "My dad would've thought that was so neat."

"He would really be excited for this moment," Paula Schmidt said.

It's a moment the Schmidt family says they'll never forget.

"It just kind of sealed the deal that they were our family, you know," said Robin Schmidt.

The Schmidts continue to stop by Station One, dropping off baked goods, hoping these acts of kindness will inspire others to show appreciation, too.