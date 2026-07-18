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Garland shooting leaves 1 dead, police say

By
Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Texas

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A man is dead after the Garland Police Department said gunshots rang out Friday night at an apartment complex.

Officers said they were called to the complex along the 300 block of River Fern Drive around 9 p.m. Police said they arrived and found a man in an enclosed stairwell suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but later died.

As of publication, the victim has not yet been identified by officials.

Garland Police said while they were investigating the shooting, they learned another person had arrived at a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers said they believe this second person may have been involved in the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who can offer more information is asked to call Garland Police at 972-485-4840.

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