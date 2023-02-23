Gang member wanted in Dallas captured by US Border Patrol agents in Del Rio

DEL RIO, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A man wanted by the Dallas Police Department's gang unit has been captured in Del Rio, Texas, officials announced Wednesday.

Jose Hernandez Rodriguez, 31, was wanted by Dallas police for the following crimes:

Smuggling of Persons

Aggravated Kidnapping

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

The U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector stated on Facebook that agents captured Rodriguez, who they refer to as a "confirmed gang member from Honduras."

"Admirable work by agents focused on our border security mission," the post read.