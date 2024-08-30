Fallen Dallas officer Darron Burks recalled as dedicated teacher, servant leader

DALLAS – Fallen Dallas police officer Darron Burks is remembered as a former schoolteacher who recently completed police training. He also served through the Boy Scouts of America.

Burks was fatally shot Thursday night. Officers responded to an officer in distress call around 10 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Ledbetter Drive, where they found Burks inside his patrol vehicle.

Kirstin Baum met Burks at an adult leadership course for Boy Scouts, where he served as her troop guide for six days.

"So he was my direct person that I went to and learned from," Baum said. "Not only did I learn about helping kids in youth character development, but it's about leadership. It's about being a good person. It's about being a servant, serving others."

Baum called Burks the perfect example of a true servant leader. She said he became involved with Boy Scouts as a way to take his students on adventures.

Burks taught at Texans Can Academy in Dallas from 2006 to 2023. It's a public charter high school district that helps students get their diplomas.

"During his time with us, Mr. Burks made a lasting impact as a math teacher, instructional coach, and mentor," the district said in a statement. "His commitment to education and the community profoundly touched the lives of countless students and colleagues. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and the Dallas Police Department during this difficult time. His legacy of service will be deeply missed."

"That transition from being a teacher to becoming a police officer made a lot of sense," Baum said. "He was always serving and caring about people and the community. And so that absolutely made sense that he would follow in that path."

His death, she said, is completely senseless.

"He was a man of pure character," she said. "He was a good person, and losing him like this is absolutely devastating."

Baum said the entire greater Dallas community will feel his loss.