Frisco voters consider $160 million for Performing Arts Center

Frisco has been hoping to get approval for a $340 million Performing Arts Center in its municipal election through two measures: Proposition A and Proposition B.

Proposition A would allow the city to use money from its Economic Development Corporation for sales tax to cover the cost of bonds. Proposition B would approve up to $160 in debt to build the facility.

The City of Frisco is known for its sports, and many people, including Mayor Jeff Cheney, would also like the city to be recognized for the arts.

"This would be a source of pride for the community," Cheney said. "When we visited about a dozen other theaters, they said it transformed their entire cities and became the DNA of who they are as a community. The community theater would be used multiple times, probably every single day, by different groups."

Voters will decide whether to approve up to $160 million for the center. Prosper ISD has promised $100 million for construction. Almost 3,000 of its students live in Frisco.

Councilman Brian Livingston is the only council member who voted against it.

"My issue is if the Performing Arts Center performs like other performing arts centers across the nation and has losses, we don't have an operator or a partner that has the financial capacity to sustain those losses," Livingston said.

Livingston worries the center could leave taxpayers in the red.

"It ultimately always comes back to the Frisco taxpayers, the backstop, and it's their taxes. I know some of the proponents for it talk about it. Well, it's this tax, not this tax. It's this tax. It's taxes. It's coming out of the Frisco taxpayers' wallet," Livingston said.

It would include a 2,800 seat theater and a community hall with about 400 seats. The proposed location is off Dallas Parkway and U.S. 380 in the northern part of the city.

"We think this would really put a flag in this part of the metroplex as being just the place that creatives want to live, where they want to perform, and other creative type businesses want to come to. We think it would help our creative economy continue to flourish," Cheney said.

The goal is to open the center in 2029 if voters approve it.