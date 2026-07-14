Frisco man sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2025 machete attack of security guard at Islamic Center

A man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for injuring a security guard with a machete at a Frisco Islamic Center in 2025, officials say.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced 27-year-old Malik Charles Anthony Davis was found guilty of aggravated assault against a security officer.

Security guard ambushed

According to the Frisco Police Department, on June 7, 2025, officers were called to the Frisco Islamic Center in the 11000 block of Frisco Street, where they found a security guard had been stabbed.

The Islamic Center said the guard, Omar Yaqoob, was performing Isha Salah, a daily prayer, when the attack happened.

Yaqoob was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, Davis, who claimed to be homeless, asking for food and the occasional shelter, "had been regularly attending the masjid for the past several months."

Investigators said Davis approached Yaqoob from behind while he was closing the building and struck him multiple times with a machete. During a struggle, Davis took Yaqoob's firearm after it fell from his holster, but he later ditched it before being confronted by officers outside the Islamic Center.

Davis was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a security officer and theft of a firearm.

How the trial unfolded

During his trial in June 2026, jurors were shown surveillance video of the attack, in which Davis was seen preparing and changing his clothes, officials said in a news release.

Jurors also heard from Yaqoob, who recalled the attack and shared how it has affected his health since.

As the trial moved into the punishment phase on June 30, authorities told jurors that Davis also threatened to kill his cellmate while in jail.

The jury found Davis guilty of aggravated assault on a security officer and sentenced him to 50 years in prison. The jury also found him guilty of theft of a firearm and sentenced him to 180 days in a felony state jail facility.

"This coward hid in a place of worship that had shown him compassion, then violently ambushed a security officer with a machete and tried to steal his firearm," DA Willis said in a statement following Davis's sentence. "We will not tolerate violence against those who protect our community."