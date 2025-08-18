Frisco man shoots at teens in car after "ding dong ditch" prank, police say

A Frisco man faces three felony charges after firing a gun at a group of teenagers who attempted a "ding dong ditch" prank at his house.

The Frisco Police Department said Monday that 58-year-old Damon Wolfe was arrested for the incident, which happened on the night of July 28.

Wolfe had called 911 just before 11 p.m. that night, telling dispatchers that he had shot at someone who tried to kick in his door, police said. Officers who responded to the scene on Scottsdale Way said Wolfe left his residence, walked into the street, and fired multiple rounds at a passing car he believed was involved.

Later that night, officers responded to a vehicle that had been shot at. Police said the driver and two passengers first said they were shot at while on Legacy Drive, but eventually admitted the shooting happened after doing a "ding dong ditch" prank in a random neighborhood.

Police found three bullet holes in the vehicle, and detectives canvassed the neighborhood for evidence.

Based on the investigation, police said they found enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Wolfe on three counts of aggravated assault, one count for each person in the vehicle. Wolfe was arrested on Aug. 7.

"What started out as a prank, ding dong ditching a house, turned into something that could of potentially had deadly consequences," Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said. "We found the vehicle later in the evening, shortly after the incident, the kids did not want to report it because certainly they were out doing these pranks, and I don't think they realize the gravity of everything that had occurred."

In light of this incident, Frisco's police chief is urging parents to warn their kids against participating in certain challenges they may see on social media.

"The teens involved in this case are very fortunate they were not shot and killed or seriously injured. For homeowners, it is important to understand that there are legal and criminal consequences for running outside and shooting at a vehicle fleeing the scene. The bullets fired in this offense could have easily struck neighbors' houses and had deadly consequences. This entire incident is completely senseless and avoidable had better decisions been made by all involved," Shilson said.

Neighbor recalls hearing the gunshots

"Usually it's pretty quiet at night," said Medina Wong. She lives on the block where the incident occurred.

"I think it was like bang, bang, bang, bang, bang! It was just loud. I was lying there in the living room, so it was loud. I thought it was gunshots, but I did not come to the door."

Shilson said Wolfe went beyond defending his home by running out in the street and firing shots at the teens' vehicle.

"Certainly, there is a lot of risk associated with where those bullets could go; they could have gone into a neighbor's house, and this all occurred out in the street, it wasn't in his house," Shilson said. "None of this is worth it, none of these things, these pranks are worth losing your life."

Shilson said at this time, the teens are not facing charges.

Wong had a message for teens, too. "Don't be stupid and do these kinds of things," she said.

Police said if you find yourself in a similar situation, do not take things into your own hands. The best thing to do is call 911 immediately.