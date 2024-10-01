Frisco teen paralyzed by a wasp at swimming pool home from the hospital

North Texas teen paralyzed after diving away from a wasp returns home from the hospital

North Texas teen paralyzed after diving away from a wasp returns home from the hospital

North Texas teen paralyzed after diving away from a wasp returns home from the hospital

FRISCO — En route from the TIRR Memorial Hermann Neurological Sleep Medicine Center to Frisco, Semyon "SJ" Williams Jr. and his family stopped at Buc-ee's.

Louis Camper and his daughter, Anya, coordinated the stop for SJ. He had been in the hospital and rehab for a total of 103 days. When the 13-year-old made it to Frisco with his grandfather, mother, and older brother, nearly 30 people cheered he was home.

"I learned more about him, honestly," Anya Camper said. "So I'm grateful for the time that it was just me and him."

Anya Camper has three other children and left her business to be at SJ's side. Camper said that on June 20, her son asked her about going for a swim. She said no but eventually gave in.

SJ dove into a Frisco area pool to avoid a wasp. The first day of summer turned into chaos. Eyan Cummings said he was at the pool with his friend when the freak accident happened.

Camper family

"All I knew was I looked at him and he was just floating face down," Cummings said. "I just had a feeling that something wasn't right. So, I just jumped in and flip them over and brought him to the edge. And he said, 'I can't feel my body.'"

SJ shattered his neck and spinal cord, trying to get away from the insect. Despite emergency surgery, the doctors told the Campers the teen may never use his hands, arms, legs, and feet again.

Fundraisers for SJ's extended hospital and rehab stay continue. The teen has to readjust to a life overcoming paralysis. His teammates' mother put on a financial drive at a football game on September 23.

In the meantime, his friends who play football with him fight on the field for SJ.

"We just had that whole game dedicated to him," Colin Sheets said. "So it was a really good atmosphere, that game."

Sheets said cheerleaders, students, and more are in SJ's corner. Jorge Fuentes missed having him around.

"It's just, like, breaks my heart," Fuentes said. "And, like, I wish he was just there with us on the football field."

SJ is still adjusting to being home from the hospital setting. The teen is regaining the use of his hands and arms. He is thankful.

"It was really just my family helping me to get where I am," SJ said.

The Frisco teen came home wearing a pair of pineapple sunglasses. It's an accessory he picked up from a nurse at rehab. His mother bought a pair, too.

The Campers said the glasses have no significance even though they are SJ's favorite fruit.

SJ's family has a fish, chicken, and baked goods fundraiser on October 12 at the Victory Temple Church of God In Christ. There is a football game on the 15 where SJ is expected to appear.