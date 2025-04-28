Frisco school board faces new questions after fatal stabbing of student Austin Metcalf

The Frisco school board is facing new criticism related to the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf.

As a longtime federal prosecutor and a Frisco parent, Dawnita Grimes' words carried a lot of weight when she walked up to speak before the school board and superintendent Monday night.

Community concerns over rally

Austin Metcalf and Karmelo Anthony CBS News Texas

She's concerned about decisions made by the school district since the April 2 stabbing death of a student. One of those decisions was the district's approval of a rally by the group "Protect White Americans" on a Frisco ISD campus on April 19.

"That wasn't an organization that is part of our community and it's not an organization that was using the area appropriately," said Grimes. "It was actually taking advantage of the wounds that are festering in our community."

Grimes and her husband, who are longtime family friends of Austin Metcalf's parents, attended the school district's first community input meeting since the 17-year-old was stabbed to death during a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium.

"I wanted to speak because I've known the Metcalf family since my son was in kindergarten with the twins," Grimes said. "And I felt that it was really unfair for them to be associated with a rally that was not in conformity with their beliefs."

Calls for improved security

Grimes pressed the school board for more communication with parents about its plans for improving stadium security after a Centennial High School student, Karmelo Anthony, was able to carry a knife inside his backpack.

"It would make sense to use lockers where the kids get a pass in period one time to change ... that would allow for drug dogs, that would allow for searches that there seems to be no concern for."

Grimes also argued that events scheduled for Memorial High School students, where Austin Metcalf attended, should be moved elsewhere for a while.

"I am very concerned about the safety of athletes with the school district," said Grimes. "They did make changes that led to athletes being searched at the district meet. I have a son, participates in athletics, and we've not gotten ... any indication as to whether this is going to be a continuing practice with the school district, as well as whether the kids at Memorial are going to be retraumatized by having to go back to football games or track meets next year at the stadium."

Neither the school board members nor the superintendent responded and declined to comment on Monday night's remarks.