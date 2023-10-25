Watch CBS News
Frisco police seeking information on former teacher, coach arrested for possession of child pornography

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Frisco police are asking for information on a former teacher and coach after he was arrested for possession of child pornography this week.

It started on Sept. 15, when the Frisco Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip that a person possibly in Frisco was in possession of child pornography.

During their investigation, detectives served a search warrant on Oct. 24 at a residence in the 8400 block of Stonebrook Parkway.

Police said that search warrant resulted in the finding of "multiple images meeting the Texas statutory definition of child pornography."

Charles "Chuck" Ray Brandon, 65
Charles "Chuck" Ray Brandon, 65 Frisco Police Department

As the only occupant of the residence, 65-year-old Charles "Chuck" Ray Brandon, was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony that carries a prison sentence of two to 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000.

According to police, Brandon is a former teacher and coach in the Richardson and Dallas areas. With that said, detectives are asking anyone with related information to contact the department at 972-292-6010.

