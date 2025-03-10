Watch CBS News
Local News

Frisco police fatally shoot man during warrant service in gated community

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Police fatally shoot suspect after gun threat in Frisco gated community
Police fatally shoot suspect after gun threat in Frisco gated community 00:28

After four days of silence, Frisco police announced Monday that officers shot and killed a man who drew a weapon on them while they were attempting to serve warrants in a gated community last Thursday.

gregory-sheppard.png
Gregory Sheppard Frisco Police Department

Before Monday's release, the Frisco Police Department had only stated that no officers were injured when shots were fired while serving a felony arrest warrant at a residence in the 5400 block of Travis Drive that evening.

According to Frisco police, the fatal shooting occurred when 43-year-old Gregory Sheppard pointed a firearm at an officer.

kara-carper.png
Kara Carper Frisco Police Department

"While at the location serving the arrest warrants, Sheppard pointed a firearm at an officer," Frisco police said in Monday's news release. "That officer drew his holstered weapon and shot Sheppard."

Sheppard was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Officers were attempting to serve 30-year-old Kara Carper with a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Sheppard with arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, the news release said.

"When a suspect points a firearm at a police officer, it is clearly a deadly force situation," Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said. "The suspect's poor choice in this incident led to a situation where our officer was forced to defend themself. Thankfully, our officer's training allowed them to respond appropriately to protect themselves."

Frisco Police Department's employee critical incident policy led to the Texas Rangers being asked to investigate the shooting.

The Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate, according to Frisco police.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.