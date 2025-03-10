Frisco police fatally shoot man during warrant service in gated community

After four days of silence, Frisco police announced Monday that officers shot and killed a man who drew a weapon on them while they were attempting to serve warrants in a gated community last Thursday.

Gregory Sheppard Frisco Police Department

Before Monday's release, the Frisco Police Department had only stated that no officers were injured when shots were fired while serving a felony arrest warrant at a residence in the 5400 block of Travis Drive that evening.

According to Frisco police, the fatal shooting occurred when 43-year-old Gregory Sheppard pointed a firearm at an officer.

Kara Carper Frisco Police Department

"While at the location serving the arrest warrants, Sheppard pointed a firearm at an officer," Frisco police said in Monday's news release. "That officer drew his holstered weapon and shot Sheppard."

Sheppard was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Officers were attempting to serve 30-year-old Kara Carper with a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Sheppard with arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, the news release said.

"When a suspect points a firearm at a police officer, it is clearly a deadly force situation," Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said. "The suspect's poor choice in this incident led to a situation where our officer was forced to defend themself. Thankfully, our officer's training allowed them to respond appropriately to protect themselves."

Frisco Police Department's employee critical incident policy led to the Texas Rangers being asked to investigate the shooting.

The Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate, according to Frisco police.