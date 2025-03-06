Shots fired during felony arrest warrant in Frisco; no officers injured, police say

Frisco police said no officers were injured when shots were fired while serving a felony arrest warrant Thursday night.

Just after 6 p.m., officers arrived at a residence in the 5400 block of Travis Drive to attempt to serve the warrant when shots were fired.

The Frisco Police Department said officers will remain in the area "for an extended period of time," and there is no threat to the public.

The Texas Rangers will investigate.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide additional information as it becomes available.