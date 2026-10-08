Frisco police arrest Aubrey man accused of secretly recording woman at gym, authorities say

Frisco police have arrested an Aubrey man accused of secretly recording a woman at a fitness center and possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Eli Phillip Rodriguez, 38, was initially investigated after a woman was allegedly recorded without her consent at a local fitness center. During the investigation, detectives also discovered child pornography in his possession, according to the Frisco Police Department.

The arrest comes as a woman has filed a lawsuit against the operators of a Planet Fitness on Preston Road in Frisco, alleging she was secretly recorded while undressed in a private tanning room. The lawsuit accuses the gym's operators of failing to protect members despite similar incidents at other Planet Fitness locations. The woman is seeking more than $1 million in damages.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Rodriguez's arrest was connected to the lawsuit the woman filed against Planet Fitness. CBS News Texas has reached out to Frisco police for clarification.

Eli Phillip Rodriguez, 38 Frisco Police Department

Rodriguez faces charges of invasive visual recording and possession of child pornography, police said.

Invasive visual recording is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years in a state jail facility. Possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison. Both charges carry potential fines of up to $10,000.

Rodriguez was taken to the Collin County Sheriff's Office following his arrest.

Anyone with information about the case or similar incidents is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.