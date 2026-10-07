Frisco woman sues Planet Fitness, says she was secretly recorded in tanning bed

A Frisco fitness center is facing a lawsuit and questions about security after a woman claims she was secretly recorded on video while using a tanning bed.

Frisco police have yet to reveal information about their investigation, which the alleged victim claims has resulted in an arrest.

"It was difficult, and it was humiliating," said the woman, who asked not to be identified, describing walking into a Planet Fitness on Preston Road because she says she was required to cancel her membership in person.

It's a place that she now only sees as a crime scene where she was victimized.

CBS News Texas

How difficult was that?

"When you walk in, you wonder if that person is still there because the police not being able to let you know who it is," she said. "It was a little scary and emotional."

The woman says she was contacted by Frisco police in August and had no idea when she met with a detective that they would show nude images that someone had recorded of her using a hidden camera.

"I don't know why you would do this to myself or any other woman," she said. "You violated our rights, you took away your sense of privacy and security, and now going forward, it's just the trust factor is gone."

She says Frisco police told her someone had been arrested, but did not tell her then or in the two months since who it is. She says Planet Fitness also never notified her or other members about the investigation or arrest.

She's filed a lawsuit through Dallas attorney Rogge Dunn.

"And then we did some research and found out this is not the first time this has happened," Dunn said. "In fact, it's happened at least seven other times that we know of all across the country."

Dunn says in his lawsuit that he's uncovered cases involving 55 women across the country over the last 14 years who were "...using dressing rooms or tanning booths at Planet Fitness facilities have been secretly recorded while naked."

"Planet Fitness knew that this was happening, and they never sent a notice out to my client or any other woman in the club, saying you may have been videotaped," Dunn said. "They are putting profits over people's privacy.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, Planet Fitness said: "At Planet Fitness, the safety and privacy of our members is our top priority, and we take these incidents extremely seriously. The franchise group is working closely with the local police in their investigation"

That's not good enough for the woman who filed the lawsuit and who says her young daughter also used the tanning beds.

Was your daughter secretly recorded?

"That's been the hardest factor to come to terms with because it's an adult, it can be done against your will, and you could process it, but you lose absolute control when it's your child," she said.

Frisco police have yet to respond to questions.

"That's why I wanted to come forward, because there are other women that were videotaped, and they may not know they were videotaped, and they need to be aware," she said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.