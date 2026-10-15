Affidavit reveals disturbing evidence against man accused of secretly filming women at Frisco Planet Fitness

A man accused of secretly filming women at a Frisco Planet Fitness is facing multiple charges after police found at least 50 visual depictions of children engaging in sexual activity and a video depicting bestiality, according to affidavits.

Eli Phillip Rodriguez, 38, was initially investigated after a woman was allegedly recorded without her consent at the fitness center. The woman said Frisco police contacted her in August and showed her nude images that had been secretly recorded without her knowledge. She has since filed a lawsuit against Planet Fitness.

Traffic stop leads to discovery of child pornography

Frisco police first contacted 38-year-old Eli Phillip Rodriguez during a traffic stop on June 4, records show. The officer noticed that Rodriguez's driving record showed a suspension related to sex offender registration. When asked if he was a sex offender, Rodriguez reportedly told the officer he had been required to register as a sex offender after an arrest for public nudity but had recently been removed from the registry.

Eli Phillip Rodriguez, 38 Frisco Police Department

Rodriguez denied having child pornography on his phone and consented to a search, providing the officer with his passcode. In the photo app's "Favorites" folder, the officer found a video that appeared to have been recorded at a Planet Fitness. It showed two teenage girls lying on their backs with their knees raised, apparently performing crunches. The officer said it was apparent the girls were being recorded without their knowledge or consent.

The officer also found three videos that appeared to have been recorded from behind a wall separating the gym's private tanning bed area, according to the affidavit.

"In these videos, different females were observed to be completely nude," the affidavit states.

The officer said at least eight women appeared to have been recorded without their knowledge or consent. Rodriguez was arrested, and his cellphone was seized.

Frisco police said Rodriguez possessed at least 50 visual depictions of children engaging in sexual conduct or in what authorities described as a "lewd exhibition." The digital investigation is ongoing, police said.

Gym logs reveal suspect's activity

On July 31, investigators met with Planet Fitness management and reviewed check-in records for an account associated with Rodriguez.

According to the affidavit, his earliest recorded gym visit was May 2, 2024. Records showed he visited the gym at least eight times between June and December 2024 and checked into the tanning area at least nine times between April and December 2024.

Rodriguez has been charged with possession of child pornography and invasive visual recording.

Invasive visual recording is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years in a state jail facility. Possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison. Each charge carries a potential fine of up to $10,000.