Paramount+ series filming in downtown Fort Worth to close down 2 streets this week

A new television streaming series is being filmed in North Texas, with some filming this week requiring the closure of two streets in downtown Fort Worth.

According to the city, stretches of 4th Street and Main Street will be closed on Thursday, Friday and early Saturday so crews can film for "Frisco King", which will premiere on Paramount+. Visitors to downtown should expect cones to block off surrounding curb spaces and parking blocks leading up to the shoots, and drivers should seek alternate routes.

4th Street will be closed from Commerce Street to Houston Street. Main Street will be closed from 505 Main Street down to 4th Street. Both streets will be closed from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Thursday and from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 a.m. on Saturday.

(Editor's note: "Frisco King" is a production of Paramount+, which like CBS News Texas is part of Paramount Global.)

What is Frisco King about?

Paramount shared more details about the upcoming series in February. The new series is a spinoff of "Yellowstone" and "Dutton Ranch" creator Taylor Sheridan's "Tulsa King", with Samuel L. Jackson starring as hitman Russell Lee Washington Jr. Jackson's character declines an assignment to kill Dwight Manfredi, a character in "Tulsa King" portrayed by Sylvester Stallone, and sets out to the North Texas city of Frisco to start a new life and new business.

In the storyline summary, Paramount said Washington and Manfredi meet in federal prison, and that Manfredi saves Washington's life 20 years prior to the events of "Tulsa King", establishing a respectful relationship between both characters.

Jackson is reprising the role of Washington in this spinoff; he previously portrayed the character in "Tulsa King".

"Frisco King", Paramount notes, was originally set to be named "NOLA King" because of the character's roots in New Orleans.

Paramount says the first season of "Frisco King" will include eight episodes, all written by the Weatherford-based Sheridan who has been nominated several times for his work, including "Yellowstone", its prequel series "1883", and the 2015 film "Sicario".

A premiere date for "Frisco King" has not yet been announced. Filming began late in March in Fort Worth.