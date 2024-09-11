Frisco ISD students wear blue to honor life and legacy of late classmate

FRISCO – A lover of basketball, a loyal friend and a joyful son, Knox Dydalewicz was known for his infectious smile and caring nature.

"Knox was one of the nicest friends I knew," said Mason Robles, one of his close friends

In April, the 12-year-old Frisco boy died in a tragic ATV accident during a father-son trip at a family farm in Brenham.

"Knox accepted everybody," said his brother Kaden. "He was always loving, and he just wanted to make people happy."

After his passing, Knox's friends coined the phrase "Live Like Knox" to honor his kind spirit and servant's heart.

His family quickly turned this sentiment into a foundation, which awards character-based scholarships to graduating students.

"There is a happiness to that, which fills a void with Knox not being here," said Knox's father, Kevin. "But there's a hole in my heart."

The foundation has raised close to $200,000 in just two months.

On Wednesday, Knox would have turned 13.

In his honor, students and friends gathered for a balloon release before school and wore his signature blue "Live Like Knox" shirts.

"It was really cool to see everyone come here and support him," said Knox's friend, Kenneth Kleckner.

For his parents, the continued remembrance of Knox is a testament to the kind of person he was.

"The fact that they're all wearing his shirt on his birthday, and still talk about him and come by to see us, is a testament to how sweet of an angel he truly was," his father said.

As they paused for a day of reflection, Knox's family and friends vow to carry on his legacy, spreading kindness for a lifetime.

"I know this will grow," said Knox's mom. "Everyone needs happiness and kindness."