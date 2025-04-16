Bullet that hit Frisco elementary school was fired accidentally as woman stumbled, police say

No charges to be filed in case of bullet that hit Frisco elementary school, police say

No charges to be filed in case of bullet that hit Frisco elementary school, police say

No charges to be filed in case of bullet that hit Frisco elementary school, police say

A woman with handgun in her home stumbled and inadvertently discharged the firearm she was holding, sending a bullet into a Frisco elementary school late last month, according to police.

Hosp Elementary School students were released early on March 27 after a bullet entered the building from the exterior, the Frisco Police Department said.

Officers were called to the school just before 9:30 a.m. and found a window shattered by an unknown object, Frisco PD said, and bullet fragments were later found.

Frisco PD said that shortly after the bullet struck the building, a resident at 1000 Gentle Wind Lane told police she believed someone was in her home, located right behind Hosp Elementary School.

According to police, the woman searched the second floor of her home while she was armed with a handgun, stumbled and inadvertently discharged the firearm. A single shot was fired from the gun, striking the school.

Police said no information suggests the shooting was intentional or that the school or anyone in it was targeted. Through testing, police confirmed that the firearm discharged the bullet that hit the school.

After consultation with the Denton County District Attorney's Office, police said the woman's actions do not meet the elements of any offense under Texas law. No charges were filed in this case.