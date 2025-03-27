North Texas elementary school releases students early after projectile enters building, officials say

A Frisco elementary school is releasing students early after a projectile entered the building from the exterior, according to the Frisco Independent School District.

An email sent to Hosp Elementary School parents just after 10 a.m. Thursday said the campus was in "secure" mode, which means no one was allowed to enter or exit the building.

The email said all students and staff were safe and the campus continued business as usual.

At 11:15 a.m., another email was sent to parents, asking them to pick up students as soon as possible due to a heavy police presence.

The students were released early due to an abundance of caution, Frisco police said.

Frisco ISD said law enforcement was actively investigating the situation. It was not made clear what the projectile was.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.