Watch CBS News
Local News

North Texas elementary school releases students early after projectile enters building, officials say

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

A Frisco elementary school is releasing students early after a projectile entered the building from the exterior, according to the Frisco Independent School District.

An email sent to Hosp Elementary School parents just after 10 a.m. Thursday said the campus was in "secure" mode, which means no one was allowed to enter or exit the building. 

The email said all students and staff were safe and the campus continued business as usual. 

At 11:15 a.m., another email was sent to parents, asking them to pick up students as soon as possible due to a heavy police presence.

The students were released early due to an abundance of caution, Frisco police said.

Frisco ISD said law enforcement was actively investigating the situation. It was not made clear what the projectile was.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.