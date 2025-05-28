Three coyotes removed after girl attacked in Frisco neighborhood, police say

Three coyotes were removed from a Frisco neighborhood Wednesday after an 8-year-old girl was attacked by one earlier in the week, police said.

The attack occurred around 4:05 p.m. Monday near Lacy Lane and Tall Timbers Trail in the Lexington Park community. The girl was walking ahead of her mother when the coyote attacked. Her mother was able to chase the animal away, preventing further harm.

The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries, including scratches and a bite, according to police.

As part of the investigation, the coyotes were located and removed, then sent for testing. Frisco Animal Services officers worked with representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Texas Wildlife Services Program to detain the animals.

In response to the incident, Frisco police are urging residents to take precautions:

Carry noise-making devices, such as airhorns or whistles, while walking or jogging.

Keep pets on a leash and do not allow them to roam freely.

Avoid feeding wildlife and secure trash containers.

Anyone who sees aggressive animals is asked to contact Frisco police at (972) 292-6010 or call 911.