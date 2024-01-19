Bundle up! Frigid temperatures move in this weekend

NORTH TEXAS – Cold weather settles into North Texas for your weekend. Then, heads up! We're tracking a soggy stretch of weather next week.

As we move through this Friday, bundle up! It will be cold all day. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s, but a gusty north wind will make it feel like the teens and 20s. Make sure you care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors. We'll see mostly sunny skies today.

Tonight, it will get even colder with temperatures in the teens. Don't forget to protect the pipes around your home.

On Saturday, we'll wake up to temperatures in the teens. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s under mostly sunny skies. Feels-like temperatures will be in the 20s by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s. A few late day showers are possible (20%). Then, Sunday night, we'll need to watch our forecast, especially toward the Red River.

As temperatures fall, some of our counties along the Red River could see a period of freezing rain into Monday morning. Most of North Texas will see a cold rain into Monday morning.

Next week, keep your umbrella with you. We're expecting a soggy stretch of weather. In fact, each day features a chance of rain. Some of the rain could be heavy.

Rain chances are around 90% on Monday, then down to 50% by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Our rain chances are back up to 70% on Wednesday.

We're tracking periods of on and off rain. The threat for severe weather remains low at this time. Highs will be in the 50s.

A few more showers are possible by Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.