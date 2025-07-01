Friends and family remember North Texas native killed in I-20 crash after 18-wheeler driver allegedly fell asleep

Friends and family of Nicole LaJeunesse Gregory, who died as a result of the I-20 crash Saturday after a semi-truck driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, remember her as a generous and kind North Texas native.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the 49-year-old was driving a Jeep Compass that was hit by another semi-truck in the devastating multi-vehicle pile-up near Terrell.

Friends of Gregory said she grew up in North Texas and graduated from North Mesquite High School.

They also said she leaves behind a legacy of being generous and kind.

Her family is requesting privacy following her tragic death.

Deadly multi-vehicle crash on I-20 near Terrell

Texas DPS said 27-year-old Alexis Osmani Gonzalez-Companioni allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel of his 18-wheeler, failing to see stalled traffic. He struck a Ford F-150 carrying five people.

The 18-wheeler driven by Gonzalez-Companioni was then pushed into two other 18-wheelers, causing one to jack-knife and strike a Jeep Compass, a Ford Mustang, and a Honda passenger vehicle, according to Texas DPS.

Four people in the F-150 were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fifth, 20-year-old Evan McKellar, was care-flighted to a hospital in critical condition, Texas DPS said.

The Terrell Volunteer Fire Department described the crash as horrific and declared a mass casualty event. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, shutting down traffic in both directions as first responders aided the injured and investigators worked to determine the cause.

According to Texas DPS, Gonzalez-Companioni faces several charges, including five counts of manslaughter. He is currently being held in the Kaufman County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.