Friends, family attend vigil for Ja'Shawn Poirier

By Erin Jones

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – "My son was a sweet, kind, loving person who loves to play basketball, football and hang out with his friends and family," Rashone Jacob said. 

On what would be Ja'Shawn Poirier's 17th birthday, his mother attended a memorial at Lamar High School. 

"It doesn't feel right," Jacob said. "It's off. He's missing when he is supposed to be here and he didn't deserve this at all." 

It's been just over a month since police reported an active shooter at the high school. Poirier was shot and killed. 

"I miss him very much and I was the last person to see him because I dropped him off at school," his sister, Nautica Jacob said. "We are going to get justice, no doubt about that." 

A 15-year-old student who also attends the high school is accused of the crime, allegedly using his father's shotgun. He remains in juvenile custody. The Tarrant County DA is evaluating the case to determine whether it will seek to certify him as an adult.

"Everybody needs to be mindful and put their guns away safely, so kids do not have access to them," Jacob said. "Stop the violence!" 

Ja'Shawn's mother hopes the vigil serves not only as a way to honor her son's memory, but also, a call to action. 

"I'm fighting for my son until the end until he gets the justice he deserves," she said. 

