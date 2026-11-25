It's cold! In fact, Tuesday was the coldest afternoon high in North Texas since Jan. 17, with a high of 47° at DFW Airport. A First Alert Weather Day is in place Wednesday morning and Thursday morning due to the first freeze of the season for many in North Texas, indicating the end of the growing season.

A freeze warning is in effect for temperatures dipping near or below 32 degrees across North Texas through Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Please take precautions and protect pets, plants, pipes and fellow people.

Temperatures Wednesday will climb into the low to mid-50s, with an abundance of sunshine. Wind will be from the north, gusting up to 20 mph at times. The wind may make it feel even cooler out; grab a jacket.

Thanksgiving, lows will be near or at freezing and highs in the mid-50s, with abundant sunshine. Be sure to bundle up if you're planning on running the Turkey Trot.

Friday morning will stay chilly, with lows in the 30s, but temperatures will climb back into the 60s in the afternoon. The warming trend continues through the weekend.

A dry cold front moves through on Sunday, which dips temperatures into the mid-60s once again. Expect sunshine and breezy conditions through the next seven days.