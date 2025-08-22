Free home repair program revitalizes Fort Worth's Northside

Home repairs can be expensive, and that's why the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is trying to spread the word about a program offering free help to those who need it most. This summer, the focus has been on restoring homes in the Northside district.

Esther Cordova is one of dozens of homeowners benefiting from the Cowtown Brush Up program. Minor repairs and a fresh coat of paint are offered at no cost.

"Very lucky to have this program help me… On my income I couldn't have done it," said Cordova.

Trinity Habitat leads restoration efforts

The federally funded program is run by Trinity Habitat for Humanity.

"The whole goal of that is to meet the city's commitment to preserve housing in Fort Worth," said Michelle Kennedy, senior director of advocacy and government relations for Trinity Habitat for Humanity.

Even though the program has been around for years, many still don't know about it. This summer, with the help of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, organizers are focusing on helping residents in the Northside district—a predominantly Hispanic area with multi-generational homes.

Support for longtime neighborhood residents

"Sometimes it's the little home repairs that just don't make the top of the list and get away from us, so, this is just a really, really great way to support homeowners that have made that investment," said Dee Lara O'Neal, with the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

To be eligible, applicants must be homeowners with a total household income below 80% of the area median.

"What we find is that 85% of the people that we help are our senior citizens, or age 62 and above," said Kennedy.

Cordova grateful for neighborhood support

As someone who grew up in the Northside and raised all four of her children in the area, Cordova says getting this kind of help means the world to her.

"I love my house, and when I drive up, I say I'm so blessed to have this. I'm happy, my kids are happy. I want to stay here as long as I can, and these programs are helping me," said Cordova.

If you're wondering if you're eligible, please reach out to Trinity Habitat for Humanity. They are currently accepting applications for next year's repairs.