Tropical Storm Francine brings chance of isolated storms to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Remember the nice temperatures and the drier air? High temperatures are returning to North Texas.

In the Gulf

Francine has had some trouble lately. Dry air has been holding her back and she just wants to move on. Lucky for her, she's about to do just that. A warm core should completely form soon, and Francine could strengthen into a Hurricane Tuesday night. She is currently 5mph below hurricane-limit wind speeds. That announcement could come at 7 or 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

The latest forecast cone from the NHC now has Francine speeding up and strengthening a bit from the last update.

First, Francine will likely start to intensify somewhat quickly this evening, after forming a closed warm core. She could strengthen to a Category 2 at the high end or a strong Category 1 at the lower end. Is there an outside chance for a Major (C3 or above)? Yes. However, she is about to run into heavier wind shear at upper levels from the west. Both the wind shear and faster-projected movement should act as mitigation from intensification. All good news.

Futurecast depicts our impacts from Francine Wednesday. First, scattered clouds should push in from the east/southeast.

By mid-morning to midday, more isolated showers and storms could be around the DMA, but still favoring our eastern counties. Some showers/storms could contain heavy rainfall with that deeper tropical moisture.