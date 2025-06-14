Driver critically injured after vehicle and train collide in Fort Worth, police say

A driver was critically injured Saturday evening after their vehicle and a train collided in Fort Worth, according to police.

The collision occurred around 5:22 p.m. near West Biddison Street and Ryan Avenue. Emergency crews responded and found a single vehicle involved in the crash, authorities said.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Investigators are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision, police said.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details when they become available.