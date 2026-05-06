DPS identifies man shot during warrant service at Fort Worth apartment complex

A man fatally shot while Texas Office of the Attorney General investigators were serving an arrest warrant at a Fort Worth apartment complex on Tuesday has been identified.

Authorities said he was 36‑year‑old Matthew Cruz.

Investigators found him hiding inside an apartment at the 35 West at Champions Circle Apartments in the 3600 block of Outlet Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets off I‑35W. He was in a tight, confined space, ignored commands, and was armed with a knife when the shooting occurred, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Investigators fired their weapons, striking Cruz, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers or bystanders were injured, officials said.

Warrant tied to child case

The incident happened on Tuesday as OAG investigators were serving an arrest warrant for indecency with a child, DPS said.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation at the OAG's request.