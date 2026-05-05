Watch CBS News
Local News

Officer involved in shooting in far north Fort Worth, police say

By
Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

The Fort Worth Police Department said it is responding to an officer-involved shooting unfolded late Tuesday morning in the far north part of the city.

A post on X from the department was shared around 11:15 a.m. The department said it happened along Outlet Boulevard, which is located near the Tanger Outlets off of I-35W. Helicopter footage captured by CBS News Texas showed police responding to an apartment complex.

Officers said there is no ongoing threat to the public and that the investigation remains ongoing. Fort Worth Police also noted it is not the involved agency and is only on scene to assist. The department directed further questions from news media to the Texas Department of Public Safety. CBS News Texas is working to determine which law enforcement agency is the lead for this incident.

Fort Worth Police promised additional updates. Further details about the officer-involved shooting were not immediately available. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue