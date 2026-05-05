Officer involved in shooting in far north Fort Worth, police say

The Fort Worth Police Department said it is responding to an officer-involved shooting unfolded late Tuesday morning in the far north part of the city.

A post on X from the department was shared around 11:15 a.m. The department said it happened along Outlet Boulevard, which is located near the Tanger Outlets off of I-35W. Helicopter footage captured by CBS News Texas showed police responding to an apartment complex.

Officers said there is no ongoing threat to the public and that the investigation remains ongoing. Fort Worth Police also noted it is not the involved agency and is only on scene to assist. The department directed further questions from news media to the Texas Department of Public Safety. CBS News Texas is working to determine which law enforcement agency is the lead for this incident.

Fort Worth Police promised additional updates. Further details about the officer-involved shooting were not immediately available.