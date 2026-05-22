Homeless Fort Worth veteran gets donated RV, hopes to reunite with dog

EDITOR'S NOTE: CBS News Texas brought you the story earlier this week of a veteran experiencing homelessness and his dog. The Fort Worth Fire Department took in his pup, and now that veteran has a place to call his own, thanks in part to their help.

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It all started when U.S. Army veteran Tom Miner noticed a sign outside a Fort Worth fire station.

"I walked by the fire station eight every day for those 20 months and saw the baby drop off thing," Miner said. "I said, well, that's my baby."

His baby is a 7‑year‑old pit bull named Jake.

"My landlord didn't want a pit bull in the apartment," Miner said.

Man and dog lived outdoors

Miner couldn't leave Jake, so they set up camp outside.

"I cleared out a little spot where we were being safe and secluded, and nobody could find us, and that's how it started out," Miner said.

Miner and Jake were homeless for almost two years.

"I had to do something, and my spirit was urging me, you got to do something or you'll die there than he'll be there, and nobody would find him," Miner said.

Miner wrote a three‑page letter and left Jake at the fire station, where firefighters adopted him as a firehouse dog.

HOPE team steps in to help

"We were able to make contact with Tom, and our HOPE team, Home Outreach Prevention and Education, that team deals with those who are unhoused every day," Fort Worth Fire spokesperson Craig Trojacek said.

The HOPE team is helping Miner get healthcare, and they connected him with Operation Texas Strong and its founder, Bobby Crutsinger.

"We just want to give away free RVs that are donated to help the homeless veterans rebuild their life," Crutsinger said.

Nonprofit donates $11,000 RV

The nonprofit gave Miner an RV valued at $11,000.

"It's about loving people and showing people how you could do something like that," Crutsinger said.

From 20 months living on the streets to living in his RV now, Miner said he's forever grateful, and the home feels like his castle.

"I love them with all my body, with all my soul and with all my passion," Miner said.

Goal now is reuniting with Jake

It may just be an RV to some, but to Miner, it's the beginning of a fresh start and the goal of being reunited with his best friend, Jake.

"They know that they want to make sure that he's ready to take Jake back in if that opportunity comes back to where it's kind of full circle," Trojacek said.

"Don't look down on any person, no matter what their race, color, creed, or beliefs. No matter what they believe, no matter what mental state they're in, they deserve a roof over their head and a meal for the rest of their life," Miner said.

That's all possible because firefighters answer a different kind of call and help Miner put the pieces of his life back together.