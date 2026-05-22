Fort Worth veteran gets housing help after firefighters take in his beloved dog A U.S. Army veteran experiencing homelessness in Fort Worth found unexpected support after leaving his dog, Jake, at Fire Station 8. The veteran said he passed the station daily for nearly two years and noticed the safe‑haven “baby drop‑off” sign, which inspired him to ask firefighters to look after his 7‑year‑old pit bull. The Fort Worth Fire Department took in the dog, and that act of kindness helped connect the veteran with resources that ultimately led to stable housing. The veteran says he created a secluded spot outdoors where he and Jake had been living before the firefighters stepped in.