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Driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run in Fort Worth, police say

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Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in early May. 

Fort Worth Police said at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, a pedestrian was trying to cross E Loop 820 when they were hit by a white vehicle, "possibly an SUV or pickup truck."

Police said the vehicle didn't stop after hitting the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call Fort Worth detectives at 817-392-4892. 

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