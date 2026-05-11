Driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run in Fort Worth, police say

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in early May.

Fort Worth Police said at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, a pedestrian was trying to cross E Loop 820 when they were hit by a white vehicle, "possibly an SUV or pickup truck."

Police said the vehicle didn't stop after hitting the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call Fort Worth detectives at 817-392-4892.