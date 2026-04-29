Man arrested after large amount of drugs, cash found in vehicle during Fort Worth traffic stop, sheriff's office says

A North Texas man is facing multiple drug charges after being arrested during a traffic stop in Fort Worth, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said on April 14, a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the 3300 block of Alta Mere Drive. When the deputy spoke with the driver, identified as DeMarcus Rhodes, he noticed "inconsistencies with the driver's statements and actions" and called in the K-9 unit, the news release said.

K-9 Racket is pictured in front of the table of drugs found during the traffic stop. Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

When K-9 Racket and his handler arrived at the scene, Racket performed a free air sniff of the vehicle and signaled a positive alert to the deputies for the presence of drugs.

When the deputies searched the vehicle, one kilogram of methamphetamine, 144.4 grams of ecstasy and 15.3 grams of cocaine, along with $1,651 in cash, were found.

The sheriff's office said Rhodes was arrested and charged with two counts of manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance between 4 grams and 200 grams and one count of manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance of more than 400 grams.