Fort Worth triple shooting under investigation, 2 critically injured, officials say

A triple shooting is under investigation in far North Fort Worth after officers responded to reports of gunfire at a home Wednesday evening, Fort Worth fire officials said.

Around 8 p.m., police were called to the 5100 block of Persimmon Court, a cul‑de‑sac just off Keller Hicks Road and Park Vista Boulevard. Multiple patrol units surrounded the home as officers taped off the area and began canvassing the neighborhood.

Fort Worth Fire EMS says two people are in critical condition, and a third is in serious condition.

Fort Worth police have not released any details about the victims, possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.

CBS News Texas has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.