Arrest made in connection with Fort Worth park shooting that left two dead, authorities say

CBS Texas

An arrest has been made in connection with a late December shooting at a Stop Six park that left two people, including a 17‑year‑old girl, dead, according to authorities.

Ricco Henderson, 18, was arrested Friday night and charged with one count of murder, Fort Worth police said.

riccohenderson.png
Ricco Henderson, 18 Tarrant County Jail

Early gunfire at Stop Six park

Two people were killed Dec. 29, 2025, after a gathering at Historic Stop Six Park escalated into a fight and two separate shooting scenes, according to police.

Around 2:13 p.m., East Division officers working an unrelated call nearby heard gunfire coming from the 1500 block of Liberty Street. When they arrived, they found a victim on the ground with gunshot wounds. She was later identified as 17‑year‑old Cyanna Boone, a senior at Dunbar High School. She died at the scene.

A family member told CBS News Texas that Boone had been preparing for college. "She was getting ready to go to college. She was very smart. We are just trying to figure out why they shot her," the family member said.

Second shooting minutes later

At about 2:18 p.m., officers were called to a second shooting in the 1700 block of Handley Drive. They found a vehicle with a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Another person who had been inside the vehicle fled on foot but was later found in a nearby home.

Investigators link both scenes

Detectives said evidence indicates the two shooting scenes are connected. Investigators learned a group of 15 to 20 people had gathered at the park and "began to have words with each other," which escalated into a physical fight before an unknown suspect opened fire.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

