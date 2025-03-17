Fort Worth special education students overjoyed by $40K classroom makeover

A group of special education students in Fort Worth got the surprise of a lifetime Friday, walking into a brand-new, fully customized classroom designed just for them.

CBS News Texas first shared this story in December when Woodway Elementary School teacher Melissa Weiner won a nationwide contest from KI Furniture, earning one of four $40,000 classroom makeovers.

Friday, she and her students saw the transformation for the first time.

"It's just so bright," Weiner said. "It's not like we just have to make it work, it does work."

The classroom was once filled with mismatched, hand-me-down furniture. Now it has flexible desks, seating pads, comfortable chairs and whiteboard surfaces.

Principal David Paraham said seeing the students' reactions was the best part.

"They were just overjoyed," he said.

"They were in shock at first, then they went crazy. They just love it, I can tell," Weiner added.

For her, this is just the beginning. What started as a simple Facebook contest has turned into a lasting impact, giving her students a space where they can grow and learn for years to come.

"They can do things independently," Weiner said. "That's the goal for my students. To be as independent as possible."