Fort Worth security guard charged with murder in fatal shooting at La Gran Plaza, police say

A security guard accused of fatally shooting a man suspected of smashing a jewelry kiosk at a Fort Worth shopping center has been arrested and charged with murder, police said.

Tyron Douglas Henton Jr., 31, faces the charge in connection with Wednesday night's shooting at La Gran Plaza, according to Fort Worth police.

Officers responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to the shopping center in the 4200 block of South Freeway near Seminary Drive, where a man reportedly was using a blunt object to smash glass display cases at a jewelry kiosk.

Police said Henton, who was working as a security guard at the shopping center, opened fire and struck the man at least once.

The wounded man fled across the parking lot before collapsing near Seminary Drive, where responding officers attempted lifesaving measures. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, witnesses told CBS News Texas that the shooting happened near the entrance of the shopping center, on the south side. They said they heard four to five gunshots and saw the suspect running from the kiosk before they heard gunfire.

Shopping center employees said the security guard worked for a private company hired by the jewelry business, not the plaza; however, CBS News Texas is still working to confirm that.

Video captured on Wednesday shows glass boarded up near the entrance, where witnesses said the shooting happened.

Next-day shoppers were left a little shaken.

"It's definitely really scary," said Jack Woods. "But we obviously want Fort Worth to be safe."

Criminologist Alex Del Carmen said Texas law can allow the use of deadly force in certain circumstances to protect property.

"What I've read so far, where the individual had already trespassed, the individual not only showed intent, but was actually removing property at the time illegally, that the respondent, in this case, the security guard that was hired by the company to protect that property, use lethal force, and that it is justified under the criminal statute in the state of Texas," Del Carmen said.

"It's very unlikely, in my view, that this is going to be criminally prosecuted, because, in fact, in Texas, we're kind of unique in that sense, that as a state, we have this castle law, you know, principle that allows for individuals to defend property and people within that area."

Some shoppers said they understand the security guard's response.

"Protecting property, self-defense, I mean, the guy came in here, you don't know if he had a gun, a weapon or something, he could hurt somebody," said Thomas Johnson. "So, I think it's kind of on him for making that decision for himself."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.