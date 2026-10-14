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Suspected jewelry thief fatally shot by security officer at Fort Worth shopping center, police say

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Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers,
Felesha Lee,
Giles Hudson
Giles Hudson
Giles Hudson is an assignment editor and digital content producer for CBS News Texas.
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Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

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A suspected smash-and-grab theft at a Fort Worth shopping center turned deadly when an armed security officer shot a man who was breaking the glass at a jewelry kiosk, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to the 4200 block of South Freeway near Seminary Drive, where La Gran Plaza is located, according to Fort Worth police.

The man was seen using an object to break the glass at a jewelry kiosk inside the shopping center, police spokesperson Buddy Calzada said.

An armed security officer nearby opened fire, striking the man at least once, Calzada said. The wounded man fled across the parking lot before collapsing.

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CBS News Texas

Responding officers found the man and began lifesaving measures, including CPR, according to Calzada.

Fort Worth Fire Department emergency medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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