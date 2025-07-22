Fort Worth ISD passes cellphone policy as Texas law limits use during school hours

When the school year starts, in districts across the state, students won't be able to use cellphones or certain other electronics during the school day due to a new law that leaves a lot of the details up to individual schools and school districts.

According to the law, the individual policies must prohibit students from using cellphones, personal communication devices, including smart watches, while on school property during the school day.

At the Fort Worth Independent School District school board meeting, a policy that aligns with Texas' new law was presented.

They voted unanimously, 9-0, for the "Put it Away, Learn Today" policy.

According to the FWISD policy, "A student shall not use a personal communication device on school property during the school day. While on school property, the student shall store any personal communication device in accordance with administrative regulations."

Under the new rules, students will start with a verbal warning, then for repeat offenders, the punishment can escalate to contacting parents, phone confiscation, parent-teacher conferences, and even in-school suspension.

Parents are being told to call the front office if they need to reach a student throughout the school year.

The policy begins on the first day of school.

Fort Worth community debates cellphone ban at schools

Fort Worth ISD parent Adrienne Hayes has a 16-year-old and says she knows just how distracting a cellphone can be.

"There's been times where he's veered off on YouTube or done other things instead of being engaged in the lesson," said Hayes.

However, when it comes to Texas' new law banning cellphone use in K-12 schools, she says she sees both sides.

"Academically, I think it will strengthen our kids, being able to reengage in the curriculum," Hayes said. "Considering the state of the world today, it could be a sense of security for parents, as well as for kids having access to them."

"So, when we have our parents who are upset about this state law that has been implemented, we understand," said Dr. Karen Molinar, the Fort Worth ISD Superintendent. "But you need to know our approach for FWISD is to protect our instructional time; however, still give you access to your student before and after school hours."

Steven Poole, the head of the United Educators Association, says he's concerned about the teachers..

"Who is going to have their back when they start confiscating cellphones, turning them into the office, when students and parents start pushing back on this policy?" Poole asked.