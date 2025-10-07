Fort Worth woman says rocks falling from Union Pacific bridge on Tension Drive endanger drivers

A Fort Worth woman is speaking out after a terrifying encounter on the road underneath the bridge on Tension Drive.

On September 13, Melinda Lowery and her granddaughter were driving under the bridge when something unexpected happened.

"There was a train coming, so as soon as I went up and under the bridge, the rocks fell off on my car, and one lodged in my windshield," Lowery said.

Lowery said several smaller rocks hit her car as well.

"We was hollering and screaming like somebody was trying to break in the car, and I got some glass in my mouth, I guess, from me screaming," said Lowery.

Lowery and her granddaughter were unscathed, but she said she was left with a $430 bill to replace her windshield.

"I'm afraid that the next time it might be worse. I didn't lose my life, but I could have," she said. "And next time it might happen to somebody else, and it might be worse.

City denies responsibility, blames Union Pacific Railroad

Lowery filed a property damage claim with the city of Fort Worth, but said the city denied her claim, saying the bridge is owned by Union Pacific Railroad, leaving the railroad company responsible. The city confirmed to CBS News Texas that the bridge is owned by Union Pacific.

"I'm just frustrated cause they're giving me the runaround," she said.

On Tuesday, CBS News Texas crews witnessed at least a dozen rocks fall from the bridge as two trains passed, with both cars and people passing underneath. Along with hundreds of rocks on the road, a heavy metal rail spike was seen on the median, as well as other debris.

CBS News Texas reached out to Union Pacific, which said the bridge was last inspected on September 22 and all necessary repairs were completed. A team was seen inspecting the bridge on Tuesday.

City and railroad respond to debris concerns

Union Pacific said to file a property damage claim, motorists should contact the property claims department at 877-877-2567, and select option 1.

CBS News Texas asked the city if there's any shared responsibility when it comes to debris on the roadway. A spokesperson said the city reached out to Union Pacific about the concerns.

A city spokesperson said issues within the City of Fort Worth can be reported through the MyFW App and the city's call center.

Lowery said no matter who owns the bridge and the roadways underneath, it is a safety matter that needs to be fixed.

"You know it's a hazard, take responsibility if you don't want anybody else to get hurt," said Lowery. "If you don't want anybody to get killed, then take responsibility and fix the bridge."