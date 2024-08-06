Fort Worth police, SWAT searching for gunman after shooting near homeless encampment
FORT WORTH – Police and SWAT teams were searching for a gunman Tuesday after a shooting near a homeless encampment.
Fort Worth police said the shooting happened Tuesday around 4:45 a.m. near E. Vickery Road and S. Riverside Drive. They believe it was the result of a disturbance between several people struggling with homelessness.
The two victims were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims was in critical condition.
As of 7:40 a.m., the gunman remained at large. Police believed the shooter might be "holed up in a nearby location."