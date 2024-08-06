Watch CBS News
Fort Worth police, SWAT searching for gunman after shooting near homeless encampment

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH – Police and SWAT teams were searching for a gunman Tuesday after a shooting near a homeless encampment.

Fort Worth police said the shooting happened Tuesday around 4:45 a.m. near E. Vickery Road and S. Riverside Drive. They believe it was the result of a disturbance between several people struggling with homelessness.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital. One of the victims was in critical condition.

As of 7:40 a.m., the gunman remained at large. Police believed the shooter might be "holed up in a nearby location."

