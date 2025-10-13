Fort Worth police seek help identifying armed robbery suspects caught on video

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in the armed robbery of a convenience store on Saturday night that was caught on camera.

Police said the suspects arrived at the store in the 3700 block of Granbury Road just before 11 p.m. One of them was armed with a shotgun, police said, and both allegedly threatened the clerk and demanded money.

In the surveillance video, the clerk is seen taking money out of the register and giving it to one suspect while the other points a shotgun. After the suspects demand that the clerk give them "the bag," the clerk gives them what appears to be a blue bank deposit bag.

The suspect seen holding the shotgun wore a blue ski mask. The other suspect wore a blue baseball hat and appeared to pull his shirt over the lower portion of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Worth police at 871-392-4375 or text Crimestoppers at 817-469-TIPS.