Fort Worth police searching for suspect in deadly shooting at apartment complex

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Police in Fort Worth are asking for the public to help them find a suspect in a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

FWPD officers responded to an apartment complex on Handley Drive, near Meadowbrook Drive and East Loop 820, around 11:30 p.m.

One person died in the shooting, and two others were taken to the hospital. A fourth person was treated at the scene for a graze wound.

Police say all of the victims were adults, but have not released any other details about their identities.

At last update, Fort Worth police chief Neil Noakes said they do not have a description of the suspect.

"We're trying to get some information from the witness who were on scene, trying to get someone who can give us some good information so we can track this person down," Noakes said.