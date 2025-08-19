Fort Worth police looking for suspects who stole an SUV with a child inside

Two suspects wanted after stealing SUV with child inside, police say

The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for two men who stole an SUV with a 5-year-old inside.

Police said on Sunday evening, a mother left her vehicle running with her child inside after unloading groceries in the parking lot of La Gran Plaza mall. When the woman went to return her cart, police said two men got in the SUV and drove away.

The suspects later stopped and took the child out of the SUV, police said. The child was not injured.

FWPD did not provide any description of the two men, but said the vehicle is a 2014 Ford Explorer with Texas license plate VHS 3704. The suspects and vehicle were last seen in Arlington.