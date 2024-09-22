Fort Worth police investigating deadly suspected road rage shooting
FORT WORTH — Police are investigating a suspected road rage shooting in Fort Worth on Sunday.
Fort Worth police were called to an accident in the Loop 820 and 287 area where they found a man who had been fatally shot.
Upon further investigation, detectives found the victim and the suspect had an accident in the area, followed by an argument and shooting.
Police said the suspect fled the scene.
The investigation by homicide detectives is ongoing.