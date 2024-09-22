Watch CBS News
Fort Worth police investigating deadly suspected road rage shooting

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH — Police are investigating a suspected road rage shooting in Fort Worth on Sunday.

Fort Worth police were called to an accident in the Loop 820 and 287 area where they found a man who had been fatally shot.

Upon further investigation, detectives found the victim and the suspect had an accident in the area, followed by an argument and shooting.

Police said the suspect fled the scene. 

The investigation by homicide detectives is ongoing.

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

